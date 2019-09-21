Share:

LONDON - Last season’s runners-up Arsenal romped to an impressive 3-0 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt in their Europa League opener on Thursday as Mason Greenwood spared Manchester United’s blushes and Rangers got the better of Feyenoord. Unai Emery’s much-changed side enjoyed the best result of all with youngsters Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka scoring in Germany. In between, Dominik Kohr was sent off for last season’s beaten semi-finalists Frankfurt, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made sure of the win for Arsenal in the Group F clash. Their next game will be at home to Standard Liege, who beat Vitoria Guimaraes 2-0 on Thursday. At Old Trafford, United had teenager Greenwood to thank as the 17-year-old’s goal gave them a 1-0 win over Astana of Kazakhstan in Group L. The group’s other game saw AZ Alkmaar come from behind to draw 2-2 with Partizan Belgrade in Serbia despite playing more than an hour with 10 men. Wolverhampton Wanderers were unable to make it three wins out of three for Premier League clubs as they slumped to a 1-0 home defeat against Braga at Molineux. In the same group Slovan Bratislava were 4-2 winners at home to Besiktas, who welcome Wolves to Istanbul in a fortnight. Steven Gerrard’s Rangers started in fine fashion as they edged out Feyenoord 1-0 at Ibrox in Group G. Rangers next match will be away in Switzerland against Young Boys, who lost 2-1 at Porto. Celtic battled to a 1-1 draw with Rennes in France in a fiery Group E encounter. Sevilla beat Qarabag 3-0 in Azerbaijan in Group A with Javier Hernandez getting their opening goal. PSV Eindhoven opened up Group D with a 3-2 victory against Sporting Lisbon while Roma crushed Istanbul Basaksehir 4-0 in Group J. In the same group Borussia Moenchengladbach were stunned by Wolfsberg, losing 4-0 at home. The biggest winners on the night were Basel, as the Swiss side hammered FC Krasnodar 5-0.