ISLAMABAD - IESCO has said that no Swiss or European company has participated in bidding process for the AMI meters and the company has adopted bidding procedure in the light of ADB Procurement Guidline article 2.6 (b).

According the spokesman of the IESCO, the entire process of bidding process for AMI meters was fair, transparent and according to ADB Procurement Guidelines/Regulations.

During the bidding process, four International JV/Consortiums have participated and after due diligence, one firm has been declared technically responsive.

The technical evaluation of the IESCO AMI project has been finalised by the ADB (donor agency). Hence, there is no violation of applicable rules for this project.

The complaints received in this regard have been acknowledged and are under consideration at the appropriate forum.

Since IESCO AMI project is funded by ADB, therefore ADB Procurement Guideline/Regulation are applicable.

Therefore PPRA rule 36-c (V), the timeline for 30 days and 15 days for international bidders and national bidders respectively is not applicable in this bidding as the bidding was conducted under ADB guidelines.