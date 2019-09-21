Share:

LAHORE Bilal Asim and Haniya Minhas won the boys U-16 and girls U-14 titles respectively in the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2019, which concluded here at PLTA Courts on Friday.

Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain graced the concluding day as chief guest while PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, Senior Vice President Mansoor Warraich, Vice President Afzaal Shareef, tennis players and their families were also present on the occassion to witness the matches.

In Under-16 boys final, Bilal Asim faced tough resistance from Faizan Fayyaz before winning the final and title 6-3, 4-6, 10-7. In Under-16 doubles final, Abdul Hanan Khan/Hassan Ali beat Faizan Fayyaz/Bilal Asim 5-4, 4-1. In girls Under-14, Haniya Minhas played superbly against Sheeza Sajid and outsmarted her 6-2, 6-1. Haniya was in sublime form and impressed the spectators with her spectacular game and skills. She won the first set conceding just 2 points while she conceded just 1 point in the second set to win the final and title in straight sets.

In boys Under-14 final, Bilal Asim outlasted Shaeel Durab 4-0, 4-2 to double his crowns. In Under-12 doubles final, Asad/Ahtesham Humayun outclassed Zohaib Afzal Mailk/Haniya Minhas 4-0, 4-1. In Under-12 category, Asad Zaman thumped Ehtasm Humayun 8-3 to lift the title. In Under-10 final, Ameer Muhammad Mazari routed Ismael Aftab 8-2 to claim the title.

In Under-8 final, M Abdul Rehman (Leads Public School, Nishat Campus) emerged as winner while Fajar Fayyaz was runner-up and Habib Ullah finished third. In Under-6 category, Qirat Kashif grabbed first position while Zaina Shayyan earned second and Ali Sheraz third.

Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain, who is a keen promoter of tennis, highly lauded the sincere efforts of PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik. “Under the banner of Rafum Group, we are committed to promote tennis across Punjab and Pakistan.

Every year, with our junior tennis initiative programme, more and more kids are moving towards this beautiful game. This event got more than 100 entries, which shows that our programme has started bearing fruit. We are hopeful that more tennis kids will attract towards this game and earn good name for them and the country.”

Rashid Malik has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to direct all sports authorities to start work at grassroots level. “If the PM, who himself is a sportsman, wants to promote sports in entire country and wants Pakistan start winning international medals, he should direct all sports authorities to start work at grassroots level and start producing sports champions for the country. After some years, the same country will start earning medals at international events.”