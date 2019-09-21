Share:

ISLAMABAD - British royal couple , Prince William and Kate Middleton, will visit Pakistan on a four-day trip in October, the British High Commission announced yesterday.

A BHC statement issued here said: “Kensington Palace has announced today (September 20) that the official visit to Pakistan by Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take place between Monday 14th and Friday 18th October”

The Kensington Palace earlier shared the details of their upcoming visit on the official Twitter handle. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a special event at the Aga Khan Centre on 2nd October, hosted by His Highness The Aga Khan. The event falls ahead of TRH’s official visit to Pakistan, which will take place from 14th to 18th October.” The British royal family also shared the news via their Twitter and Instagram account.

The trip will mark Kate and William’s first visit to Pakistan, though the royals visited India in 2016.

Last month, Pakistan told the United Kingdom that the country was safe and secure got the visit of the Royal couple . Pakistan had contacted the UK amid reports that the royal visit may be cancelled due to Pak-India tensions.

Previously, a statement by the Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office said that the royal couple may be forced to give up their visit in light of the security conditions emerging after India revoked article 370 from occupied Kashmir.

In June this year, the British royal family had shared that the couple will be visiting Pakistan this year. The news was shared on their Twitter and Instagram account.

High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria warmly welcomed the royal tweet and had replied with, “Upcoming Royal visit reflects the importance UK attaches to Pakistan. Both countries enjoy historical links and wish to strengthen further.”

This trip would mark Kate and William’s first-ever visit to Pakistan and their first tour together in 18 months, after the Duchess took a maternity leave to give birth and take care of Prince Louis, their youngest child. But whether they will actually travel to Islamabad has been made uncertain by India’s latest move on Kashmir.

The official visit by William and Kate to Pakistan in the autumn is likely to be more high profile than that by Charles and Camilla in 2006 as the Cambridges are so much in the news.

Nevertheless, the visit carried out by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in 2006 took place as London and Islamabad were involved in a row over Mirza Tahir Hussain, a British national who spent 18 years in the Pakistani death row accused of killing a taxi driver.

The tour, which the three Cambridge children - Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 - will not be part of, will see them navigate significant security concerns to celebrate the country’s ties with the UK.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew had tweeted in August: “I’m delighted that TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Pakistan this autumn. They will receive a very warm welcome.”

Pakistan has close political, economic and cultural ties with the UK and more than one million British-Pakistanis community help to keep the two side close to each other. Prince William had shown interest in visiting Pakistan several months ago but had never given any time frame.