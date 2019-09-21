Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said Indian stubbornness on Kashmir issue has become a threat to regional peace.

In a message on the eve of International Day of Peace, he said: “Indian PM Narendra Modi had devastated occupied Kashmir through his policy of barbarism and cruelty.” He said Allah Almighty created this universe for peace, harmony and tranquillity, but it was a tragedy that human beings had long forgotten the message.

The CM said global peace was in danger due to the fanatic approach of the Modi government adding that the people living in Kashmir, Palestine and other conflict zones were longing for peace. He said the international community should take practical steps to stop human rights’ violations in the IOK. “The fanatic approach of Narendra Modi is threatening the whole region,” he added. He said poverty, injustice, ignorance, aggression and aggressive designs had become stumbling blocks in establishment of peace.

Buzdar said that Pakistan was a peace-loving country and Pakistanis were well aware of the importance of peace because it was directly linked with development and prosperity. He said that Pakistan was making efforts for maintaining peace and harmony adding that today’s Pakistan was more peaceful and secure.

The chief minister said the ones sacrificing their lives for promoting peace in the country are the heroes of the whole nation. He stressed the need for creating awareness among the public about importance of peace in the world.

Call for unity

Government Islamia College Lahore has arranged a seminar laying stress on joint efforts for coping with challenges like Indian hostility, dengue outbreak and pollution.

Showing solidarity with Kashmir, the speakers took a swipe at the Indian government for using force against innocent Kashmiris fighting for their right to self-determination. They made an appeal for unity to fend off foes. The faculty shed light on dengue spread, its symptoms and precautions. Principal Prof Tahir Javed urged the government to arrangements for anti-dengue spray in educational institution. Deputy Director Colleges Ehtesham Butt was the chief guest.

Also, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) organised a Kashmir solidarity walk to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

According to a UET spokesperson, the walk began with the national anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to show solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris and the participants were holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags and banners.

On the occasion, Dr Sabahat Alamgir, Dr Rehana and Dr Shumaila addressed the participants in the walk and highlighted the Kashmir issue.

Addressing the participants, they said: “Kashmiris are going through a difficult phase. We are proud of our Kashmiri mothers and sisters, whose sons were sacrificing their lives in the freedom movement.”

They strongly condemned the incidents of rape in Kashmir. “The sun of freedom would rise in Kashmir and the whole world must raise voice against brutalities of Indian forces,” they added.

They further said that the ratio of women in Pakistan is approximately 50 per cent; therefore, we have to play our role on every platform individually and collectively,” the woman speakers said adding “Kashmir is our jugular vein and we pay tribute to the determination and courage of

At the end of walk, special prayers were made for the freedom of Kashmir.

Female teachers, staff members, registrar UET Muhammad Asif, DSA Prof Dr Asif Ali Qaiser and a large number of female students participated in the walk.