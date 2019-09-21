Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Friday said the slots of full-time managing directors of both the gas utilities are lying vacant for eight months which is hurting both the institutions. The Prime Minister Imran Khan fired MDs of SNGPL and SSGC on January 8, 2019, following an inquiry into a nationwide gas crisis in December 2018, it said. Since January 2019, both the gas utilities are being run by acting MDs while the laws require to fill these important posts within three months, said Dr. Murtaza Mughal, President PEW. He said that different important persons are struggling to get their favorite officers appointed on the coveted posts which is delaying the process that is taking a toll on the institutions and the economy. Dr Murtaza Mughal said that the vacancy of MD SNGPL has been advertised for three times on 24th of March 2019.