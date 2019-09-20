Share:

LOS ANGELES-Chanel will stage its 2021 cruise collection in Capri.

The French fashion house is set to present the cruise line - designed by Virginie Viard - outside Paris for the first time since 2016 and it will take place in Capri, Italy, on May 7, 2020.

Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion and president of Chanel SAS, told WWD: ‘’We are very happy to go to Italy, and even more so to go to Capri. It’s a very inspiring place, very inspiring for Virginie Viard. We have a lovely cruise show in the works.’’

Chanel said in a statement: ‘’From the 1920s, Gabrielle Chanel offered her clients lightweight and comfortable designs for yachting, coastal resorts, spa towns and other various sunny destinations such as the Riviera and the Lido beaches of Venice.’’

This will be the second cruise line designed by Viard, who took over following the death of Karl Lagerfeld in February.

Meanwhile, JW Anderson designer Johnathan Anderson recently claimed that fashion has been in ‘’freefall’’ since the death of Lagerfeld.

He said of Karl: ‘’Ultimately, he was the end of that period. He was at the pinnacle, he held the fort, he was the figurehead of fashion. Now that he is no longer there, I feel we’re in this moment of freefall, not just because of him but what the industry stood for. I have huge respect for Karl.’’