Share:

The police could not get success yet as a chase for accused involved in a brutal rape-murder of three children in Tehsil, Chunian of Kasur district.

The police have been conducted DNA tests of the suspected persons to apprehend perpetrators of the horrific killings and rape of the three children.

The DNA tests are being conducted in Punjab forensic lab of the locals as per the voter lists besides people involved in rape cases while the DNA tests of 300 locals have been conducted so far.

On the other hand, after killing, abduction and rape of three children fear has gripped the Chunian while the parents of the area avoiding sending their children to go outside while the residents have demanded to hang the culprits involved in the heinous crime.