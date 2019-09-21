Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday removed Deputy Commissioner Lahore Saliha Saeed for not performing her duties well to control dengue epidemic. Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has issued a notification in this regard.

As per details, a huge number of people in Punjab have been admitted to hospitals due to deadly dengue virus that is spreading across the

province. CM Buzdar taking strict action replaced Saliha Saeed with Muhammad Asghar as Deputy Commissioner Lahore.

Sources said CM had expressed anger over not taking timely action against dengue, spreading encroachments, poor sanitation and road conditions.in the provincial capital. CM said he would not tolerate any negligence in this regard.

He said it is inappropriate that people are suffering from dengue and officers are sitting in the offices. He said officers must visit city to know the ground realities. He said action would be taken against those who will not perform their duties well.

It is worth mentioning here that Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi was also removed earlier by CM for not taking measures to control dengue.