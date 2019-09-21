Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah talking with outgoing Chinese Consul General in Karachi Mr Wang Yu here at CM House thanked the Chinese government for supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and raising voice against Indian atrocities in the held state.

The chief minister said that China has always supported Pakistan and has proved to be a most trusted and reliable friend. He said that Chinese government has supported Pakistan stance in United Nations on Kashmir and raised its voice against Indian atrocities. “We the people of Pakistan, particularly of Sindh are thankful to Chinese government in their unflinching support at the time of need,” he said.

Mr Shah hoped that the support the Chinese government has extended on the Kashmir against its annexation by Indian government would definitely bear fruit and the dream of Kashmiri people would come true shortly.

The Chinese diplomat said that China considered Pakistan as brother country and it would always be supporting Pakistan at its every step right from its foreign relations, development and human development.

The chief minister urged Chinese consul general to keep supporting his government in revival of Karachi Circular Railway. ‘The project had been approved at CPEC related JCC meeting but latter the project was put on back burner. “Now, I want you to talk to your government to support the Sindh government to construct KCR,” he said. At this the Chinese Consul General Mr Wang Yu said he would try his best to revive the project.

The chief minister lauded the efforts of the out-going consul general in implementation of the CPEC projects in Sindh. The Consul General thanked the chief minister for his support in every aspect. The chief minister presented gifts to the out-going consul general.