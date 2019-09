Share:

A sessions court in Lahore on Saturday extended the pre-arrest bail of former premier Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar till October 12 and refrained police from arresting him in scuffling with police case.

Additional Sessions Judge Tajamul Shahzad heard an application filed by Safdar for extending his bail, fearing that he might be arrested in cases against him.

The application indicated that the police had registered a case against the petitioner for scuffling with policemen when his wife, Maryam Nawaz, was produced before an accountability court.

The petition bail claimed that the Captain had registered a case against retired Safdar on political grounds against the facts.

The application further claimed that the case has been lodged against the petitioner, contrary to the facts, based on political grounds.

Meanwhile, police sought more time from the court to conclude the investigation into the incident. The court accepted the request and directed the police to present the investigation report in the court.

Last month, Police had booked Safdar and 14 PML-N workers for hurling threats at policemen during the court appearance of party leaders.

According to the FIR, on the court appearance of Maryam and Hamza Shahbaz, some 15 PML-N workers, including Safdar, hurled threats at policemen and interfered in their official work. It had said Safdar snatched a baton from a policeman and tried to attack him with it.

The PML-N workers were booked under Sections 186, 147, 149 and 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code.