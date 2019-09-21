Share:

QUETTA - Eighteen, Pakistan’s leading luxury housing society, and Solution Junction (SJ) Real Estate organized a special open house expo on 20th and 21st of September at a hotel in Quetta. The event was in connection with the exclusive partnership agreement for Balochistan region, signed between the two entities. The expo was attended by leading businessmen, real estate investors and corporate managers from Quetta. The guests showed keen interest in the premium product line of the Eighteen. Eighteen is ideally located 20 minutes away from downtown Islamabad and 10 minutes away from new Islamabad international airport. CEO Eighteen, Tarek Hamdy, said about the event: “This expo in collaboration with Solution Junction has given the opportunity for residents of Balochistan to learn about the housing project that is on par with international standards. Eighteen’s luxury apartments and villas redefine modern lifestyle and their location at the heart of the twin cities, presents a perfect window for investment”.