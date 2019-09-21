Share:

SIALKOT - A large number of people, including the heirs of a slain youth, on Friday staged a protest against the alleged highhandedness of Sialkot Saddr Police by placing the dead body of the slain youth in front of DPO office here.

The protesting people chanted slogans against Sialkot police and staged a sit-in, saying that the some political influential accused first killed youth Awais after calling him from his house during the night between Thursday and Friday.

Protesters said that the PTI-backed three accused - Fiasal, Nasir and Suleman shot dead Awais after calling him from his house and staged a drama of his murder during dacoity.

The bereaved family said that the politically influential accused later, declared the slain youth Awais as a dacoit and got him implicated in a fake case of dacoity with the alleged connivance of the Sialkot Saddr police.

The family member beating their chests, said that the accused were influential politically and backed by PTI local leaders. They said that three accused PTI workers - Faisal, Nasir and Suleman called the victim Awais from his house and they took him to their house in village Jodheywali, Sialkot tehsil, late in the last night.

Accused shot him dead in their house, a house-cum-PTI office, in the village. The reason behind the brutal murder could not be ascertained yet.

Later, one of the accused Faisal got registered a dacoity case against the slain youth at Sialkot Saddr Police.

According to the FIR(No. 876/2019), four unidentified armed dacoits stormed the house-cum-PTI office of Faisal and started looting the women in the house at gunpoint. During this, a pistol of unknown accused went off and bullet hit one of the dacoits and resultantly he died on the spot. The FIR reads that three accomplices of the slain accused fled the scene later. The bereaved family said that that their beloved son was innocent and the accused shot him dead over political litigation with the alleged highhandedness of Sialkot Saddr police.

The protesters urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab IG Police Arif Nawaz to provide them justice. They demanded justice and stern legal action against Sialkot Saddr police officials for implicating the slain youth in a fake dacoity incident after his brutal murder.

Later, police shifted dead body to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot for autopsy.

Meanwhile, local senior police officials said that a three member probing team has been formed which would probe into the case. This inquiry team was consisted on Irfanul Haq (DSP Sialkot Saddr), Rana Nadeem Tariq (DSP Sialkot City) and SHO Sialkot Saddr police station.