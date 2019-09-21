Share:

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - At least four persons were killed and several others injured in armed clash over a land dispute between two groups in Sheikh Haider area of Darazinda on late Thursday night.

Two tribal groups-Sherani Hassan Khail and Dotani (Pawanda) opened firing at each other in darkness of Thursday night, leaving four members dead.

Police rushed to the spot and started search for the suspects.

The police said that land and forest dispute was stated to be a reason for the fierce exchange of firing between the two tribal groups.

The bodies and injured were shifted to the D I Khan district headquarters hospital.

