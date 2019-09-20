Share:

Rawalpindi-A young man shot and critically injured a girl for turning down his marriage proposal, police reported on Friday.

The young man, who is identified as Nauman alias Majhu, later also slit his throat and wrist with a sharp knife and both the victims were rushed to hospital.

The incident took place near Iqbra Model School, Lane Number 3 at Gulistan Colony, within limits of Police Station (PS) Civil Line.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali, the girl namely Azhra Pervin was heading towards her home after delivering a lecture to her students in a seminary when Nauman intercepted her. He said the boy pulled her pistol and fired a bullet that pierced into upper part of girl’s body. After committing crime, the boy also injured himself critically by cutting his throat and wrist with a knife.

Rescue 1122 moved the victims to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospitals for medical treatment, SP said.

He said a police team also inspected the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation.

“Legal action will be taken against the accused as the parents of victim girl had lodged a complaint against him,” he said.

Police would also register an attempted suicide case against him, he said.

Meanwhile, Saddar Bairooni police have arrested a cleric on charges of sodmizing a 12-year-old boy in Bank Colony, Dhamial, informed SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar.

According to him, a 12-year-old boy was getting Islamic education from the cleric in a mosque located at Bank Colony, Hayyal Village, Dhamial. He added the cleric molested the boy. He said the victim shared his ordeal with parents but they did not believe the boy. “Police took the cleric into custody on a source’s report and grilled him and the accused confessed his crime,” he said. He said a medico legal examination of boy by the doctor also confirmed the sexual assault.

SP Rai Mazhar also shared that Gujar Khan police have arrested two kidnappers and recovered a girl they had abducted. He said a female citizen Shamim Akhter lodged complaint with PS Gujar Khan that Usman and Naushad had kidnapped her daughter. Police registered a case against accused and held them within 24 hours besides recovering the abducted girl, SP said.

On the other hand, unknown dacoits looted a store located at Sardar Market, in limits of PS Kallar Syedan and fled. According to sources, a gang of unidentified dacoits smashed the locks of Bismillah Sanitary Store with cutters and mugged electric motors and other stuff. Police registered a case and began investigation, they said.

In Landco, a gang of two dacoits riding a motorcycle intercepted a woman on gunpoint and snatched her gold bangles and earrings and ran away. The incident occurred in limits of PS Saddar Bairooni.

A case has been registered against the unknown dacoits while further investigation was on.