Gold prices observe a sizeable boost with an increase of Rs 600 per tola of Gold, the current price of a tola stands at, Rs 87500 in the open market.

After observing a few days of price dips, gold prices observed a surge today making up for the downfall. 10 grams of Gold currently stands at Rs 75017 with a 515 rupee increase.

International markets also observed increments in gold prices with the current value at dollar 1517 per ounce with an 18$ surge.

Gold rates fell by Rs250 to Rs86,900 per tola in the local market onSeptember 20. The price of 10 grams of yellow metal decreased by Rs215 to Rs74,502.