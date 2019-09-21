Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government will soon introduce a new evaluation criteria and training reforms for the federal government officers to enhance their capability and efficiency.

According to sources, the new evaluation criteria for federal government servants devised by Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, has been duly approved by the Federal Cabinet.

According to details, the Prime Minister in the interest of enhancing the efficiency of the federal government will enter into a performance contract with each minister along mutually agreed goals and targets which will be monitored periodically. The new criteria contain the creation of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for all federal government employees driven by a set of objectives and targets mutually agreed by the officer and the supervisor. The KPIs would be measurable and verifiable and would help determine if the desired goals have been achieved.

In addition to this, a new PER Performa is being devised which would assess the objectives and goals achieved by the officer based on which he/she would be evaluated by the reporting officer. There is also a provision for highlighting the training requirements of the officers. The reforms introduced additionally contain a system of evaluation for the ministries/divisions whereby only a set percentage of officers can be ranked as outstanding (20%0, very good (30%), good (30%) average (10%) and below average (10%).

The outstanding category would be entitled to receive twice as much in annual merit increase as compared to those placed in other categories. The Institutional Reforms Cell also introduced a comprehensive training programme for the 29000 ex-cadre employees of the federal government who under the current system receive little to no training after induction. They will now not only be imparted training along the lines of the offered to cadre civil servants but will also be provided domain specific training that is aimed at instilling specialist skills to assist them in their work.

The trainings would be conducted by specialised training institutions under the National School of Public Policy (NSPP) which will function as the apex body. All these training institutes will be autonomous bodies governed by an independent Board of Governors.