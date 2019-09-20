Share:

Rawalpindi-Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Secretary Capt (R) Muhammad Usman on Friday snubbed the high-ups of District Health Authority for wrong spray and dengue larvae surveillance in the garrison city and asked the teams to improve the work otherwise departmental action would be taken against the officials.

“Dengue experts teams will arrive in Rawalpindi from Lahore on Saturday to supervise the campaign as the local teams are doing wrong work,” he stated this during his visit to epidemic hit area.

Accompanied by Commissioner Capt (R) Saqib Zafar and Rawalpindi Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umer, the Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare visited Shah Khalid Colony, Wakeel Colony and other union councils to inspect the work of anti-dengue campaign.

Capt (R) Muhammad Usman found that the teams had wrong record of the dengue patients in the government run hospitals and done the fumigation repeatedly on the wrong sites.

It angered him and he gave warning to District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer to do the work as par standard operating procedures otherwise, departmental action would be taken against him and supervisors.

He conducted dengue surveillance in five houses at Wakeel Colony and detect dengue larvae. He asked the anti-dengue teams to clear the area on war footing.

He said that dengue experts from Lahore will arrive today but he would also monitor the virus hit areas to check the work of the teams. “The special teams were also formed to inspect the work in plain clothes,” he said.

Deputy commissioner visit

Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saif Ullah Khan Dogar has said that we had been focused on elimination of dengue and stringent measures were being adopted to ensure satisfactory surveillance in Rawalpindi district especially the most affected areas where dengue patients had been reported.

He stated this during visit of Gulzar-e-Quaid on Friday. Addl DC (Hqr) Saima Younis, CEO District Health Authority Dr. Suhail Ahmed Ch, other officers of administration and health department were present on the occasion.

He visited different houses and himself inspected the compliance of SoPs issued by provincial government to combat dengue. He also inspected the roof tops and water reservoirs and questioned about administering IRS in the areas where dengue cases had been reported.

Sardar Saif Ullah Khan Dogar said that indoor and outdoor surveillance should be carried out without any delay. Similarly, immediate case respond would also be ensured in the concerned area after reporting of any dengue case. DC questioned inhabitants of Gulzar-e-Quaid area about the regular surveillance and follow ups of sanitary patrols and survey teams of allied departments to check into dengue activities.

He said that officers of administration are fully engaged for the task and anti-dengue activities were being reviewed on daily basis.

DC also visited the graveyard of Gulzar-e-Quaid and met the local people who expressed their satisfaction over the dengue control initiatives.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Saima Younis briefed the deputy commissioner about the latest position of dengue surveillance and also pointed out feedback of citizens regarding dengue control measures.

Anti-dengue awareness walks

The government departments and educational institutions made special arrangements to observe the day. Health department, civic bodies and even police department managed to hang banners in the city areas to educate the people in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saif Ullah Khan Dogar led walk organised in collaboration with Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) on Murree Road. It was participated by artists from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad Anjum Habib, Anjum Malik, Yar Muhammad, Masood Khawaja and others.

While speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that citizens should ensure cleanliness in their homes and environment around them especially in months of August and September with the view to safeguard themselves from dengue and not allowing breeding of mosquitoes.

“Dengue can only be eliminated and defeated by adopting precautionary measures and for this objective each and every organisation, institution and citizen should play their role,” he said.

On the other hand, WASA organised an awareness walk regarding dengue outbreak in Rawalpindi. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, DC Rawalpindi, all heads of allied Departments, school children and civil society participated in the walk.