DUBAI - The Yemeni Houthi movement on Friday accused the Saudi-led coalition of a dangerously escalation of the situation around Hodeidah after coalition forces attacked targets north of the port city. The actions threatened a U.N.-brokered ceasefire accord in the Red Sea port, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam said. The Saudi-led coalition on Friday launched a military operation north of Hodeidah against what it described as “legitimate military targets”.