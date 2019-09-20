Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Human Rights on Friday inaugurated Huqooq-e-Pakistan Human Rights Training Programme under which 60 sessions judges will be given human rights training at Sindh Judicial Academy. Being subservient to the Constitution of Pakistan, judges have a duty to ensure the protection of all fundamental rights for effective administration of justice said Justice Arif Khilji, Director General, Sindh Judicial Academy.

The Director General was addressing the first batch of 30 district judges from Sindh gathered for three-day training on “Human Rights, Gender and Law.”

Conducted at the Sindh Judicial Academy (SJA), the training kicked of the three-year long MoHR led and European Union (EU) funded Huqooq-e-Pakistan training and capacity building programme for federal and provincial HR institutions. The Sindh Judicial Academy also aims to integrate the learning from the training and capacity building interventions.

into all its future training sessions for the junior and senior judges of Sindh.

Haya Zahid, Executive Director, LAS added that “Despite the overburdened case dockets Judges had to be reminded about the nature of the day to day justice needs and struggles of the people.

The training was designed to ensure grassroots experiences were shared with judges so that the gap between their understanding of justice challenges of women, children and minorities was reduced.”

“Adherence to Rule of Law and Human rights lies at the heart of the European Union’s values and consequently we are very happy to support MoHR in this ground breaking work,” added Ingeborg Zorn, First Secretary, EUD.