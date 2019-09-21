Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday fixed hearing in a petition of Irfan Siddiqui, a close aide to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, seeking quashment of an FIR registered against him for not informing the relevant police station about the particulars of his tenant. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition and fixed October 3 as the date of hearing.

Siddiqui had moved the court stating that the concerned SHO and the ASI with the connivance and malafide of district magistrate and the AC registered a false, frivolous and baseless FIR under section 188 PPC against him just to defame, scandalize and victimize him while they publically handcuffed him at the time of arrest in a derogatory manner. He added that the registration of case against him and entire subsequent proceedings on the face of it are textbook example of colourable exercise of jurisdiction on the part of government functionaries.

Irfan contended that the allegation against him in the FIR is that he rented out his house in violation of the order of district magistrate Islamabad whereas the petitioner is neither owner nor landlord of the said house which is exclusively owned by his son Imran Khawar.

The petitioner alleged that the respondents at the behest of influential political figures who are in power, with intention to crush and victimize their opponents purely on political considerations, used clout and abused their authority as device for dragging them in frivolous cases. Therefore, he prayed that his petition may be accepted and the said FIR registered under section 188 PPC may graciously be quashed. He also requested that till the final disposal of petition, operation of the impugned FIR or any proceedings surfaced from the same may be suspended.

According to the sources in ECP none of the members have submitted their statements of assets to the Commission till today.