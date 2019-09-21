Share:

KARACHI - International Hospitality Investment Group and Pakistan International Airlines have signed a memorandum to promote tourism in Pakistan and to deliver the vision of PM Imran Khan. PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik, Chairman IHIG-UK Alun Richards, and CEO IHIG-PAK Noorul Asif graced the signing ceremony conducted at PIA head office. The IHIG and PIA partnership is aimed at boosting the potential of tourism in Pakistan in a way that will have deliver long lasting benefits. Through this alliance, all business and economy executive class passengers of PIA will be entitled to a complimentary stay at any of IHIG’s properties that are located in Naran, Bhurban and Balakot. “Our intention is to have thousands of influential people experience the breathtaking beauty of Pakistan. These visitors will post their experiences on social media which will encourage their circle of friends to visit Pakistan as well,” said Noorul Asif. IHIG Pakistan is a subsidiary of IHIG-UK; headquartered in London.