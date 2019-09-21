Share:

LAHORE - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested a line superintendent of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) red-handed, taking bribe. According to a spokesman, complainant Muhammad Iqbal son of Muhammad Sardar of Chung Lahore, had submitted an application to the FIA that Lesco Line Superintendent Azhar Abbas of Chung sub-division had demanded Rs225,000 bribe for transfer of load from 25-kva to 50-kva. He paid him Rs100,000 already and remaining amount would be paid in some days. A judicial magistrate first class, along with Adeel Abbas, Deputy Director FIA Anti-Corruption Circle, and other officials conducted a raid at Chung sub-division and arrested Azhar Abbas red-handed taking Rs100,000 bribe. An FIR has been registered with the FIA ACC Lahore.