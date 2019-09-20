Share:

LOS ANGELES - Megan Fox is teaching her son to ‘’be confident no matter what anyone else says’’.

The 33-year-old star’s eldest son Noah, six, sometimes enjoys wearing dresses to school, and Meghan has said that whilst some of the other children tell him that ‘’boys don’t wear dresses’’, she wants to make sure he can feel confident doing what makes him happy.

She explained: ‘’Sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes. And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there - here in California - he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.’

‘’So we’re going through that now, where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says.’’

The ‘Transformers’ star - who has Noah, as well as sons Bodhi, five, and Journey, three, with her husband Brian Austin Green - recalled a time recently when Noah wore a dress to school, and said that although he admitted some boys ‘’laughed’’ at him, he didn’t ‘’care’’ because he ‘’loves’’ dresses.

She added: ‘’He just wore one two days ago to school, and he came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?’ And he was like, ‘Well, all the boys laughed when I came in, but I don’t care, I love dresses too much.’’