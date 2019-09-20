Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Millennium Education, Pakistan and President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Secretariat in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory Police and Administration organised Kashmir Solidarity Millennial-Youth Convention 2019 as part of the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s agenda to show solidarity with Kashmiris at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad on Friday said a press release.

Azad Jammu & Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan was the chief guest with Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting as esteemed guest of honour of the convention. The convention was attended by dignitaries from various government and non-government organisations namely Pakistan national hero Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Former Chief of Air Staff, Mishal Hussain Malik, Chairperson Peace and Culture Organisation and wife of the Hurriyat Leader Yaseen Malik, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Capital Territory, Major General Raza Muhammad, Chairman Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution, Col. Mushtaq Rasul Chaudhry, Chairman Roots School System, Pir Muhammad Naqib-ur-Rehman, the Custodian of the Holy Shrine of Eidgah Sharif Rawalpindi, Gauhar Zahid Malik and The Millennium Education CEO Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq.

The Kashmir Solidarity Millennial-Youth Convention was attended by parents, teachers and around 2000 youth (students) of The Millennium Education Islamabad, Future World School Bahria Town Rawalpindi and TMUC Islamabad.

The convention started with a patriotic speech from Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and then some breathtaking performances by students of The Millennium Education One World Campus E-11/4, Wahid Campus F-10/2 and Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad and Future World School Bahria Town Phase 8 Rawalpindi where they presented medleys and tableaus to highlight the great cause and become the voice of the Kashmiri people.

The heart touching performances reflected the violence inflicted upon Kashmiri civilians by the Indian Armed Forces and narrated the struggle of innocent Kashmiri people who are fighting for their independence and right to self-determination. The convention reaffirmed our nation’s continued moral, political and diplomatic support to the legitimate cause of the Kashmiri people and therefore appealed to the world to support us in gathering for raising voice against brutalities of Indian security forces against innocent Kashmiris.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Masood urged the world community to take immediate steps for providing relief to the Kashmiris suffering atrocities of the Indian authorities after its illegal annexation by ending its special status. He also thanked The Millennium Education and CEO Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq for raising their voice for the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir, who are under military siege by the Modi government from August 5.

The AJK president prevailed upon the audience of youth to gear up their efforts to save Kashmir and its people, block India’s fascism and Hindutva, prevent India’s attempts of imposing war on Pakistan, and ensure grant of the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan will continue to raise voice for the legitimate and principled stance of Kashmiri people for the right to self-determination. She said the world must listen to the sobs and cries of Kashmiri children who are facing the worst form of Indian state terrorism and brutalities.

She further appreciated the efforts of The Millennium Education in sensitising and mobilising the youth of Islamabad. Speaking on the occasion, Kashmiri leader Mishal Malik said the Indian government is committing the worst violence against Kashmiri people and its leaders and now the Kashmir issue has gained importance in the whole world.

She urged the youth to come forward and play their role in reaching out to the international community by starting a petition against the atrocities in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and present it to the United Nations.