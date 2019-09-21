Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Amidst full-throated anti-India slogans, local women folk representing various walks of life staged a big Kashmir Solidarity rally before Jumma prayers here on Friday to reiterate express solidarity with the besieged brethren of world’s largest prison - the Indian occupied Kashmir, reassuring that brave people of the held valley are not alone in this hour of trial.

The rally was staged under the auspices of the Women Wing of Kashmir Action Committee Mirpur, comprising representative organisations of various segments of the civil society of Mirpur.

In response to the call given by the women wing of Kashmir Action Committee, hundreds of women including housewives, working women from all walks of life as well as students thronged the city streets here Friday morning to express full solidarity and sympathies with the people of turbulent and curfew-riddled Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir - where life is at standstill with mass sufferings including complete communication blockade and other restrictions by over a million of patrolling Indian occupying forces for the last 47th consecutive day.

India had imposed indefinite curfew in entire occupied Jammu Kashmir state since past 47 days besieging the innocent population into their houses at gunpoint of her over a million of occupying military and paramilitary troops - with nefarious designs to curb their voice against her (New Delhi) recent sinister move of revoking special status of the disputed Himalayan State.

Led by the leaders of the Women wing of Kashmir Action Committee Mirpur including Mrs Noushaba Aziz, Mrs. Farzana Riaz, Mrs. Hajra Mustafa, Mrs. Nabeela Ayub Advocate Mrs. Zeenat and others, the women activists of social and political organisations, members of the private and public sector organisations took out processions from various localities of the city - which turned into a mammoth public rally at central shaheed chowk. The protesters were carrying placards and banners, bearing slogans against the continued targeting of innocent Kashmiris. Addressing the rally, speakers strongly condemned the unabated worst human rights abuses unleashed by the Indian occupying forces against freedom-loving Muslim majority disputed Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir since past 47 days. They also vehemently condemned the Indian nefarious move of ethnic cleansing of the Muslim-majority Indian held Jammu Kashmir state by stabbing the UN resolutions and other global norms and commitments on the global Kashmir issue.

The rally declared that the people of Jammu & Kashmir were rendering unprecedented sacrifices since last 72 years to achieve the goal of freedom of the occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian yoke and to decide about their destiny through free and fair plebiscite under the spirit of the international norms and commitments. The rally also expressed grave concern over the fast-deteriorating conditions of the people in strife-torn and fully-locked indefinite curfew-riddled Indian held Jammu and Kashmir since past 47 days.

India, it said, has litterly turned the occupied J&K state into the world largest jail and the garrison. India, the rally continued, was trying to push the entire region into sever unrest and tension by revoking the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir state. It declared the Indian nefarious act as the blatant violation of the UN resolutions and other identical norms and commitments on Kashmir issue. Categorically rejecting the Indian move of abolishing the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state, the rally, through another resolution expressed full solidarity and sympathies with suffering Kashmiri brothers and sisters in these hours of trial. It assured to struggle shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke. The rally warned India of befitting response, shoulder to shoulder with valiant armed forces of Pakistan, if it dared to launch any aggression against Pakistan or Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, the lady speakers called upon the international community especially the United Nations to immediately move for getting the special status of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state restored - for onward early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the UN resolutions. They urged upon the world body to take immediate notice of history’s worst Indian act of state terrorism and aggression let loose against the innocent people in occupied Jammu Kashmir through forcibly revoking the special status of the disputed state. Speakers further called upon world body - UNO, international human rights organizations including Amnesty International, Red Cross, Human Rights Watch and others to immediately move for ensuring the supply of food and medicines to save the lives of the house-detained people in entire curfew-stricken occupied Jammu & Kashmir state in general and the Kashmir valley in particular. The women leaders warned to the international community since India was moving for committing the world’s largest genocide of the freedom-loving population of the Muslim-majority occupied Jammu Kashmir state, it was enjoined upon the United Nations and the United States like super powers and other world bodies claiming to be the custodian of human rights besides other civilized world to immediately move for keeping extremist Prime Minister Modi to abstained from this act of state terrorism. “Otherwise entire world in general and south Asia in particular may suffer with the unending global war, they declared.

Referring to the repeated offers of mediation by US President Trump on Kashmir, the rally called upon the United States to immediately jump to ensure the exercise of its mediation offer, in letter and spirit, for ensuring the early peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue in line with the aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, the basic party as well as other stake holders to the much-delayed global dispute.