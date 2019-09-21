Share:

LAHORE - Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz Khan Friday said the police were applying modern policing based on information technology to protect lives and properties of people.

“Special surveillance has been launched to keep a check on policemen to guard human rights in police stations” she said while talking to a a delegation of Canadian High Commission at Central Police Office.

The Canadian delegation included Wendy Glimour, Joanne Minns and Parham Faraid. Issues of mutual interest like efforts of Punjab police in war on terrorism were also discussed.

The police chief said to enhance efficiency of Police force, school of investigation has been established and training syllabus was also upgraded along with other projects whereas information based operations were also underway to decimate network of drug peddlers.

A consensus was reached to enhance information sharing in order to make operations against drug dealers and their network more effective.

The IGP apprised the delegation about safe city and other modern projects and said that cameras of safe city have played a significant role in tracing different cases of terrorism.

The Canadian delegation appreciated the timely action of Punjab Police against terrorists, miscreants and anti-social elements. Wendy Gilmour said that launching of monitoring and surveillance system in small cities was an important step.

The IGP and Canadian envoys exchanged souvenirs. The delegates also visited the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA). Wendy Gilmour said that modern infrastructure, monitoring and surveillance system of the PSCA had played a significant role in ensuring peace.