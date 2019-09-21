Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed 600 corruption references in various accountability courts during the last 22 months, says NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

While chairing a meeting held here on Friday to review the performance of operation, prosecution, training, research, awareness and prevention divisions of NAB, he said the Bureau had devised an effective anti-corruption strategy to eradicate the menace of corruption from society.

Iqbal said that the number of complaints, inquiries and investigations had almost doubled this year compared to the same period in the last year.

The amount recovered by NAB during the last 22 months shows its excellent performance. The bureau has recovered record Rs71 billion and deposited the amount in the national exchequer, says a press release. He said that reputed national and international organisations like Transparency International, World Economic Forum, PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan had appreciated NAB’s efforts for the eradication of corruption.

As per the reports of Gillani and Gallop Survey, 59 percent people have expressed their confidence in NAB. The NAB chairman further said that the anti-corruption watchdog had introduced a new concept of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) to ensure that no individual could influence its official proceedings.

He said that NAB had established state of the art Forensic Science LAB at its Rawalpindi Bureau which had the facilities of digital forensics and fingerprint analysis which were being utilised for bringing further improvement in the quality of inquiries and investigations in all respects.

“Due to prescribed timeline of 10 months for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the accountability court, NAB has devised a comprehensive quantified grading system to further improve its performance,” Iqbal said., and added, “Under the system, the efficiency of NAB staff at its headquarters and regional bureaus is evaluated on mid-term and annual basis according to a given criteria which has proved very successful.”

The NAB chairman said that the bureau had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China to oversee work on the CPEC projects underway in Pakistan. “NAB has signed another MoU with Higher Education Commission (HEC) to make the youth aware about the ill-effects of corruption at an early age,” he said, and added that over 50,000 Character Building Societies had been established in colleges and universities of the country.

The NAB chairman directed all DGs of NAB to complete all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations within the prescribed time frame so that all mega corruption cases could be brought to their logical conclusion.