Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said NAB has recovered Rs 71 billion in corruption cases and deposited them in the national kitty so far which is a record achievement.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here Saturday.

Citing to chairman NAB statement, NAB spokesperson said NAB pursuing the policy of accountability for all is committed to weed out corruption.

Javed Iqbal said NAB through effective strategy wants to root out corruption and It is placing its focus on white-collar crimes.

This year complaints, inquiries and investigations quantum increased two fold than the previous year, he added.

NAB also filed 600 corruption cases in accountability courts during 22 months which are pending hearing at present time, he indicated.

Renowned national and international organizations including Transparency international, world economic forum, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have lauded efforts made by NAB for elimination of corruption, he remarked.

According to Gillani Research Foundation and Gallop survey 59 percent people expressed their trust over NAB, he stated.

In Rawalpindi NAB set up a state of the art forensic laboratory which is providing facility for reviewing digital forensic, documents and fingerprints and this way the standard of inquiry and investigation is improving, he pointed out.