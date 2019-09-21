Share:

KARACHI - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file three more corruption references against former Director-General Of Parks And Horticulture of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Liaquat Qaimkhani,.

NAB sources said that the former DG Parks and Horticulture Department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), Liaquat Qaimkhani, was involved in around Rs1 billion corruption in term of construction 71 parks.

It is revealed that the corruption money had been distributed among different KMC officers and politicians by Qaimkhani when he was working as KMC’s adviser on parks in 2017 despite no notification is found for his appointment on the position.

The former DG Parks had also received Rs100,000 from the KMC as pension after his retirement.

Sources said that the assets recovered from Qaimkhani’s house worth more than Rs10 billion, whereas, the worth of gold stands at more than Rs150 million.

NAB officials have also seized a file containing funds details of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, whereas, some other documents revealed his fake companies.

The anti-corruption watchdog officials have also found financial irregularities of millions of rupees by Qaimkhani in expenditure of funds released for Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim and Jheel Park.