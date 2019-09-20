Share:

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Pakistan is desperately low if compare to the past GDP. This is all because of lacking the technical tools and experts people to take out the natural resources under the land. Since we are quite dependent on abroad countries to take our natural resources out from the land. And they nearly give us 30% and 70%, they will take themselves.

Thus, I urge the extant government to educate our own Pakistanis in this regard and provide them with essential needs of purifying and taking the natural resources out from the land. Because the development of the country seems impossible if we have such a low GDP despite having a worth of immense natural resources.

WAHEED WAHID,

Balnigwar.