Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam has said that peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue is top priority of Pakistan and Kashmiri people but India has adopted stubborn attitude on the issue.

Talking to state owned channel PTV here on Saturday, Fakhar Imam said that the international community has acknowledged Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir issue besides taking notice of gross human rights abuses in the occupied Kashmir.

He said after seventy years, US President Donald Trump offered for mediation on Kashmir dispute and the UN Security Council called a session to discuss the Kashmir situation.

The Chairman Parliamentary Committee said Kashmir issue has been internationalized and the world is supporting the cause of Kashmir due to effective diplomacy of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Syed Fakhar Imam said the world acknowledges that India is perpetrating atrocities and genocide on oppressed Kashmiri people.