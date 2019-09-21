Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday said it will remain focussed on Kashmir as Prime Minister prepares to address the United Nations General Assembly next week.

A Foreign Office statement said Pakistan had initiated several measures to keep a sustained focus on the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Office spokesperson said that Human Rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has become the central issue of focus at the Human Rights Council.

“Pakistan will exercise all options available to ensure that Human Rights Council’s actions meaningfully impact on the ground situation in Occupied Kashmir to end the suffering of 13 million Kashmiris,” the spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead the Pakistan delegation during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly Session in New York from September 21-27.

The Foreign Minister will also attend the General Assembly session, interact with his counterparts from various countries, and address important ministerial meetings especially the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Prime Minister will hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various regions and participate in high-level UN summits on climate change, sustainable development, universal health coverage and financing for development,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Prime Minister will attend and speak at high-level side events co-hosted by Pakistan and Turkey on countering hate speech and on environmental protection and poverty alleviation, co-hosted by Malaysia and Pakistan.

A trilateral summit meeting of Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey will be held on the General Assembly sidelines.

Apart from these engagements, the Prime Minister will interact with cross-section of international media outlets including meetings with editorial boards.

Imran Khan will deliver his address to the UN General Assembly on September 27, and share Pakistan’s perspective and position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its current human rights and related dimensions.

The Prime Minister will also avail the opportunity to articulate Pakistan’s perspective on some key contemporary issues. Overall, the centrality of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute would be emphasized through myriad engagements.

“Pakistan has always been a strong advocate of and one of the leading contributors to the United Nations work in the areas of peace, security and development. The Prime Minister’s visit will further reinforce Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the UN Charter, international law and cooperative multilateralism, with the UN at its core,” the foreign ministry said.