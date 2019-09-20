Share:

“On general principles, it is best that I should not leave the country. Scotland Yard feels lonely without me, and it causes an unhealthy excitement among the criminal classes.”

–Arthur Conan Doyle.

Since last decade of this century, the Metropolitan

Police is under crisis of one sort or the other.

Scotland Yard is located neither in Scotland nor a yard. It is the name of the headquarters of London’s Metropolitan Police. The name of the headquarters has become synonymous with the force. On this day, i.e., 26th September 1829 the London police force was created by an act introduced in Parliament by Home Secretary Sir Robert Peel. This new force superseded the old system of watchmen. The duties of the Scotland Yard included protection of important personalities, community and overseeing public affairs.

Since its inception, Scotland Yard has always been part of the popular culture. On television and in magazines today, Scotland Yard “bobbies” find a regular appearance standing behind the royal family and other dignitaries to protect them from any harm.

For Pakistan, the significance of the force lies in the fact that a team of detectives came to investigate the murder of twice elected Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. However, the team failed in ascertaining the actual culprits.