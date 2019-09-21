Share:

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said people of Azad Kashmir are ready to respond to any Indian misadventure and to give a befitting response to the enemy.

Addressing a gathering near Line of Control (LoC) Saturday, he said Kashmiri people are standing shoulder to shoulder with their valiant armed forces and are ready to frustrate Indian designs, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Prime Minister said, India by resorting to unprovoked firing wants to push back civilian population residing along LoC but courageous people of Azad Kashmir have foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.

He paid rich tribute to the people affected by unprovoked Indian shelling and assured them that his government would take all possible steps to minimize their sufferings.

Raja Farooq Haider said we have a strong belief in professional capabilities and bravery of our armed forces. It is the army of Islam, which has great ability to foil any evil design.

Referring to the UN General Assembly session on 27th of this month, he said overseas Kashmiris and Pakistanis will record their historic protest.

The Prime Minister expressed his profound gratitude to the government, nation, political parties, figures, and tribal leadership from arranging protests and expressing solidarity with oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir.