Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in the United States Saturday on a week-long visit to attend the UN General Assembly session and hold high-level meetings with world leaders.

On arrival he was received by Pakistan's UN Permanent Representative to the United States Dr Maleha Lodhi, Pakistan Ambassador to US and Senior Officials.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari are accompanying Prime Minister Khan on the visit.

The premier will lead the Pakistan delegation at the UN General Assembly session in New York from September 21-27.

He will hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various regions and participate in high-level UN summits on climate change, sustainable development, universal health coverage and financing for development.

The PM will also attend and speak at high-level side events co-hosted by Pakistan and Turkey on countering hate speech and environmental protection and poverty alleviation co-hosted by Malaysia and Pakistan.

A trilateral summit meeting of Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey will be held on the General Assembly sidelines.

Apart from these engagements, PM Khan will interact with cross-section of international media outlets including meetings with editorial boards. His engagements at leading think-tanks and meetings with heads of major international human rights organisations are also envisaged.

The Prime Minister will deliver a keynote address to the UN General Assembly on 27th of this month and share Pakistan’s perspective and position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its current human rights and related dimensions.

Overall, the centrality of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute would be emphasized through myriad engagements.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also attend and address important Ministerial meetings, especially the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi said Prime Minister Imran Khan is arriving on Mission Kashmir in New York on Saturday morning to a packed program at United Nations General Assembly.

In a tweet, she said the premier will be the voice of the Kashmiri people at the United Nations.

The Pakistani envoy also informed that in addition to his General Assembly’s address, PM Khan will also speak at Asia Society & Council on

Foreign Relations.