Prime Minister Imran Khan flew to New York on Saturday morning for New York to attend the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

During his one week visit, the prime minister will hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various countries and participate in high-level UN summits on climate change, sustainable development, universal health coverage and financing for development.

PM Imran's US visit will be Kashmir-centric, revolving around India's decision to revoke the special status of occupied Kashmir and the ongoing human rights abuses in the disputed territory.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Advisor on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari are also accompanying the prime minister.

PM Imran is slated to address the UN General Assembly session on September 27. Prior to the UN General Assembly session, the premier will meet the heads of various states and apprise them about the Indian government’s violations of human rights in the valley.