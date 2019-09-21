Share:

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is arriving on Mission Kashmir in New York on Saturday to a packed program at UN General Assembly.

In a Tweet, she said the Prime Minister will be the voice of the Kashmiri people at the United Nations.

Maleeha Lodhi said in addition to his General Assembly's address, the Prime Minister will also speak at Asia Society & Council on Foreign Relations.

It is necessary to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan left for New York from Saudi Arabia in the wee hours of Saturday to attend the session of the United Nations General Assembly, during which he is slated to meet several heads of states and governments, and attend various summits.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a keynote address to the UN General Assembly on at the end of this month and share Pakistan’s perspective and position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its current human rights and related dimensions.

During the week-long visit, the Prime Minister will also avail the opportunity to articulate Pakistan’s perspective on some key contemporary issues including the centrality of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through myriad engagements.

Imran Khan will hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various regions and participate in high-level UN summits on climate change, sustainable development, universal health coverage and financing for development.

The Prime Minister will also attend and speak at high-level side events co-hosted by Pakistan and Turkey on countering hate speech and on environmental protection and poverty alleviation, co-hosted by Malaysia

and Pakistan.

A trilateral summit meeting of Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey will also be held on the General Assembly sidelines.

Apart from these engagements, the Prime Minister will interact with cross-section of international media outlets including meetings with editorial boards.

Imran Khan’s speaking engagements at leading think-tanks and meetings with heads of major international human rights organizations are also envisaged.

The Prime Minister’s visit will further reinforce Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the UN Charter, international law and cooperative multilateralism, with the UN at its core.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will also attend the General Assembly session, interact with his counterparts from various countries, and address important Ministerial meetings especially the OIC Contact

Group on Jammu & Kashmir.