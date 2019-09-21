Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has withdrawn its requisition submitted a week before to summon a national assembly session.

The opposition party, on the request of government, has decided to withdraw its requisition submitted to discuss the matters related to economy and Kashmir, background discussion with the opposition lawmakers reveal.

The speaker national assembly had prorogued the session the other day and the requisitioned session was summoned without any gap on Friday. It was difficult for the lawmakers from Balochistan and Sindh to attend the one-day proceedings of the national assembly session, they said.

The issues, mentioned in the requisitioned submitted by the opposition, had already been debated in the session so the opposition easily convinced by the government to withdraw its requisition.