LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday said Chunian-like incidents were the result of police inefficiency and negligence and the law enforcers would have to stop such incidents in future.

He was presiding over an important meeting at the Lahore Airport soon after his return from Saudi Arabia. IGP presented a report about the Chunian murder case. The chief minister expressed his strong displeasure over the horrific incident adding that the tragic incident would have been avoided had the recovery of children made on time through scientific manners. He made it clear that those failing to perform would go home. “I would not tolerate any inefficient officials and strict accountability of negligent and inefficient would be conducted.”

He said the system of special branch would have to be further strengthened and streamlined and there was a need to work on an emergent basis to improve the police system. The chief minister ordered for deputing additional police force in Chunian for arrest of the culprits. A high-level joint investigation team (JIT) has also been constituted to investigate the incident and requirements of justice would be fulfilled.

“I will personally monitor the progress of the case,” he added.

Provincial ministers Muhammad Basharat Raja, Hashim Dogar, Sardar Asif Nakai, Ansar Majeed Khan, chief secretary, IG Police, ACS, ACS (home), Secretary Information and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the city police conducted search operations in sensitive areas of city, important offices and public places.

Heavy contingent of Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite force, security agencies and Lahore Police participated in the search operations. The police checked suspicious persons in various parts of the city with the help of biometric and latest android devices.

The ongoing search operations are aimed at creating a sense of security among citizens and maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital, said a police official.

All SPs, DSPs and subordinate officers personally reviewed and ensured tight security arrangements at all these religious places. Police officers and officials, along with members of the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit, remained alert at all sensitive mosques and Imambargahs.

Police checked all vehicles including suspicious persons at entry and exit points of the city.