Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has asked the political parties to show unity on Kashmir by putting aside their political differences.

In a statement issued from JI headquarters Mansoora on Saturday, he expressed regret over non-seriousness of the ruling and opposition groups on the issue of Kashmir.

He said Kashmir was a jugular vein and matter of life and death for the country. The dream of realization of Pakistan, he added, could not be completed without accession of Kashmir.

Senator Siraj said the curfew entered 47th day in Indian held Kashmir, worsening the humanitarian crisis with every day passing.

He said Kashmiris were compelled to live under the shadows of guns and the held valley had turned into the biggest prison of the world. He said reports were circulating in international media about the food and medicines shortages and people were starving to death.

The international community, said the JI leader, was acting a silent spectator in the overall situation. The Pakistan government, he added, had also taken no serious steps in support of the people of IHK.

He said the PM must raise a strong voice for Kashmiris during his address to the UNO General Assembly. The nation was also waiting for the release of Dr Afia from American prison, he said. The JI, he stated, would hold a momentous rally in Muzaffarabad on Sep 27 to express solidarity with the besieged people of the Indian held region.