ISLAMABAD- Public sector schools and colleges of the city operational under Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Friday observed Kashmir solidarity day against Indian brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The FDE organised main event at Islamabad College for Girls (ICG) F-6/2 where parliamentary secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) Wajeeha Ikram was chief guest. Scores of students and teachers with a vast majority of females participated in the event and later held a walk expressing solidarity with the people of IOK.

Students carrying placards against Indian forces held severe sloganeering urging India to leave the IOK and lift curfew imposed there. “Go India, go back,” participants said. Parliamentary secretary for federal education on this occasion said that females educational institutions are specifically playing their role to highlight the atrocities being carried on females of IOK.

Talking to media, she said that people of Pakistan will never compromise on Kashmir issue and any adventurism on disputed area will affect the entire region.

Wajeeha Ikram said that Pakistan military is world’s best force and will respond to any aggression made by India.

“22 million people are standing behind its army,” she said.

Educational institutions of the federal city following the prime minister’s announcement are organising Kashmir solidarity events on every Friday.

Participants while showing support to Pakistan government stance said that they stand with the people of IOK and will continue their support until the issue is resolved.

“Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and each Pakistani knows it,” said Mahira Azmat a student.

She said that protest will continue as it will show strength of Pakistani nation and emotional attachment with the Kashmir cause.