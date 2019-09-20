Share:

Special teenager goes missing, three-year-old boy recovered from beggar

SHEIKHUPURA/HAFIZABAD - A teenage deaf and dumb student could not be traced despite a lapse of a week while a three-year-old missing baby boy was recovered from a beggar here on Friday. According to sources and family, 14-year-old deaf and dumb student had gone missing since last Saturday in the Mana Wala Police. The victim Junaid Akhtar had come from his village Guru wali to go to deaf and dump school in Nankana Sahib. He was standing at the bus stop for transport from where he was allegedly abducted by some unidentified abductors. Though, the Mana Wala Police have registered a case, but all efforts being made for locating the boy have proved futile so far. Sheikhupura DPO Ghazi Salahudin visited the house of the missing boy and expressed sympathies with the family. On the occasion, the DPO told journalists that four teams have been constituted to recover the missing boy. The victim was the son of Akhtar Hussain, a driver posted at Punjab Governor’s House. On contact, the spokesman for DPO Wajid Hussain said that all-out efforts would be made to trace the student and recover him at the earliest. In Hafizabad: the police have recovered a three-year-old baby identified as Muskan Fatima from a bagger Gulshan Bibi after hectic search for the last about a week. According to police source, the baby was playing in the courtyard of the house of Muhammad Tayyab, father when the accused kidnapped her. Hafizabad DPO Sajid Kiyani on Friday handed over the kidnapped baby to his father Muhammad Tayyab.

RPO reviews progress in recovery of two kidnapped minor brothers

TOBA TEK SINGH - Faisalabad Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Friday visited Pirmahal to review progress in the investigation of alleged kidnapping of two minor children of a jeweller. Both the children went missing on Wednesday evening when they were playing outside their house situated in Makkah Block locality of Pirmahal. The RPO met members of the team investigating the case, being headed by a DSP and directed them to employ scientific means to locate the children. The RPO also visited the house of jeweller Haji Ihsanul Haq and assured him and his family that the police would utilise all-out resources for search of the children. Toba District Police Officer Waqar Shoaib Qureshi briefed the family members of the missing children about the progress made in the probe into the case so far.

Another minor abducted from Kasur

KASUR (INP): Another child was abducted from Kasur area on Thursday night amid clamour and protest over ever-growing cases of child abduction in the district. According to sources, two motorcyclists attempted to abduct two children from Hashim Chowk. However, after being followed, the motorcyclists left one of the children behind in a state of unconsciousness. As of reporting time, the other child was still missing, while the other left behind was shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital. Police said the minor under treatment at the hospital has been changing his statement. Authorities further said no one has come forward about the alleged abduction of the other child.