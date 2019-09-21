Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Friday passed a resolution to condemn the arrest of the Pakistan People’s Party leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah by the National Accountability Bureau amid absence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers whereas the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Grand Democratic Alliance members abstained from voting.

Syeda Marvi Faseeh grilled the NAB in her resolution over ‘selective accountability’ and said that the federal government was trying to dent the democratic process through these tactics. “Only the PPP and other opposition parties in the centre are being targeted under the garb of this accountability process,” she added.

Imdad Pitafi also condemned the arrest of his party’s senior leader and raised question over accountability process. “Are only politicians corrupt in this country,” he said while asking the reason why the action was not being taken against other corrupt elements.

Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhu said the federal government wanted to divert the people attention from its ‘incompetence’ through these tactics. “They (the federal government) want to put entire opposition behind the bars but we are not afraid of this,” she added.

Later, the resolution was adopted unanimously as none of the PTI lawmakers was present at that time whereas the MQM-P and the GDA abstained from the voting.

Separately talking to media outside the Assembly, Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani also condemned Khursheed’s arrest and said that the members of Pakistan People’s Party seemed to be the only target of the NAB National Accountability Bureau. He said that although the inquiry against Khursheed was still in the preliminary stages, all his family members were included in the investigation without any reason.

MEDICAL STUDENT DEATH

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that the Sindh government was ready to form a board to investigate the mysterious death of Namrita, a medical student who was found dead from Chandka Medical College Larkana. Chawla was responding to the calling attention notice moved by Nand Kumar Goklani of the GDA.

“Will the Honourable Minister for Home, Sindh may please to give answer/statement about the murder of medical student Dr Namrita Chandani at Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana. What steps have been taken by the Government to arrest the culprits,” Goklani asked.

AJK ASSEMBLY DELEGATION

VISITS Sindh Assembly

Earlier, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly delegation led by its Speaker Ghulam Qadir was warmly welcomed by all parties as they witnessed the Sindh Assembly proceedings. Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani assured his Azad Kashmir counterpart that every Pakistani would keep supporting the struggle of Indian Occupied Kashmiris for freedom.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that minorities of Pakistan also support Kashmiris in their struggle. The Parliamentary leaders of the GDA and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Hasnain Mirza and Syed Abdul Rasheed respectively and MQM-P lawmaker Rashid Khilji and Sarwat Fatima of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan also welcomed our brethren from Kashmir.