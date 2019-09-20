Share:

LAHORE-Multi-award winning fashion house Sania Maskatiya is set to showcase their F/W 19/20 bridal collection titled ‘Dilara’ on day two of PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week.

The showcase will be complemented by jewelry from Allure by MHT.

Indeed, Sania Maskatiya’s boldest bridal collection to date, ‘Dilara’ pays tribute to the most exquisite of promises between two beloveds.

A collection that combines ‘dil’ (heart) and ‘ara’ (what decorates beauty), two core elements of fashion, DILARA dresses both bride and groom in a dazzling array of colours, both subtle and siren, featuring heavily ornamented luxury fabrics in silhouettes that hearken to the Subcontinent’s Golden Age; blending a mild modernity to the allure of the Orient. Its peshwazes and ghararas, prince coats and sherwanis are brilliantly furnished with an elegance that’s eternal. An astonishingly sensuous homage to love’s sublimity, DILARA defines all that a marriage can be.

DILARA will be available for preview and order in Lahore on 28th September 2019 and in Karachi on 30th September 2019 at the flagship outlets. Founded in 2010, the Sania Maskatiya brand is best known for its specialized, versatile prints, textile design based on pure textures, exceptional hues, and fine craftsmanship.