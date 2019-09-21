Share:

LAHORE - Shell Pakistan Limited and Hyundai NishatMotor Private Limited signed an agreement at a ceremony held in Lahore; together creating value for their customers. Bringing this global partnership between Shell and Hyundai to Pakistan, Shell will be providing exclusive aftermarket services to Hyundai customers. Hyundai Nishat has endorsed Shell V-Power as the preferred choice of fuel and recommends Shell Helix products for their vehicles. Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (Hyundai Nishat), a Nishat Group company, is a joint venture among three leading corporations; Nishat Group, Sojitz Corporation (Japan) and Millat Tractors Ltd. Hyundai Motor Company (Korea) has partnered with Hyundai Nishat for the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of Hyundai’s modern vehicle product line in Pakistan.