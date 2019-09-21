Share:

KARACHI - The doctors and non-teaching staff of Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC) on Friday continued their protest for the fourth day against non-payment of salaries.

The dental college facing a shutdown for the fourth day, today, as the professors, administration staff and non-teaching staff protesting against non-payment of salaries for last four months.

The out-patient department of the college also closed during the protest of doctors and other staff. Prof Nasir Khan told this scribe that most of the students of KMDC are absent for the last four days. Most of the students are absenting the college due to the boycott, Prof Nasir Khan said. He said the college staff not being paid salaries for the last four months.

Professor Aftab said that the shutdown of the college would continue till the problems are solved. Another teacher of the college, Prof Nargis Anjum said that the financial crisis of the KMDC has intensified and the situation has now become unbearable.

The dental college, administered by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), facing a crisis situation.

The KMC authorities have told the college officials that the salaries of college staff paid from the grant of the Government of Sindh, which was not released to the KMC by the government.

Senior professors of the college while inviting attention of Chief Minister of Sindh to the situation of KMDC, have warned that the protest will become a sit-in if the salaries not released to the college staff.