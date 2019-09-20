Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Friday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100-index lost 72.93 points (0.23 percent) to close at 32,111.10 points.

A total of 153,277,640 shares were traded compared to the trade of 136,566,730 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.821 billion compared to Rs 5.889 billion last day.

Out of 351 companies, share prices of 138 companies recorded increase while 195 companies registered decrease whereas 18 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 18,012,000 and price per share of Rs 15.74, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 6,909,000 and price per share of Rs 13.31 and Pak Int. Bulk with a volume of 6,639,500 and price per share of Rs 7.54.

The top advancer was Bhanero Tex with the increase of Rs30.45 per share, closing at Rs 850.56 while Gatron Industry was runner up with the increase of Rs 14.35 per share, closing at Rs 458.

The top decliners were Colgate Palm XD with the decrease of Rs 55 per share, closing at Rs 2144 and Sitara Chemical with the decrease of Rs 11.55 per share closing at Rs 228.45.