LAHORE-The 1st Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) Event was inaugurated by H&H Constructions Director Aamir Malik during the opening ceremony held here on Sunday.

Total 10 players are taking part in the event, which is being played under round robin system while UTR official in Pakistan Muhammad Naseeb is acting as tournament director and professionally conducting the matches. Chief guest Aamir Malik said: “This event is a historical one as the players taking part in it will earn valuable UTR points, which will help them get opportunities at international level and also in earning scholarships in different tennis playing countries. This is a great initiative by UTR in Pakistan, which will further help promote the game in Pakistan. The credit also goes to host and organizers for conducting this event after difficult times due to Covid-19,” he added.

Exceptional performances of Zohaib Afzal Malik were highlight of the day as he remained unbeaten throughout the first day and won all the five matches he played so far. Zohaib’s clash against Ibrahim Anjum was one of the best encounters of the day, where he played superbly and made a classic comeback to win the encounter 2-4, 4-1, 10-3.

In the round robin one, Bilal Gilani defeated Omer Jawad 4-2, 4-3, Raja Mustafa beat 1-4, 4-1, 10-8, Zohaib Afzal Malik defeated Ibrahim Anjum 2-4, 4-1, 10-3, Ismail Aftab thrashed Umer Shahane 4-1, 4-1 and Abdullah Yousaf outclassed Haris Salman Bajwa 4-1, 4-1. In the round robin two, Omer Jawad toppled Ahmad Yousaf 4-0, 4-2, Ibrahim Anjum routed Bilal Gilani 4-3(7-4), 4-0, Omer Shahane beat Raja Mustufa 4-3, 4-2, Zohaib Afzal Malik crushed Haris Salman Bajwa 4-0, 4-0, Abdullah Yousaf overpowered Ismail Aftab 4-1, 4-2.

In the round robin one doubles, Zohaib Malik/Omer Jawad outsmarted Haris Bajwa/Raja Mustafa 4-2, 4-0, Bilal Gilani/Ismail Aftab thrashed Omer Shahane/Abdullah Yousaf 4-1, 4-1 and Ibrahim Anjum/Abdullah Yousaf got bye. In round robin two doubles, Abdullah Yousaf/Omer Shahane beat Haris Bajwa/Raja Mustafa 4-2, 4-3(7-4), Zohaib Malik/Omer Jawad got bye and Ibrahim Anjum/Ahmad Yousaf 4-2, 4-3(7-4). In round robin three doubles, Haris Bajwa/Raja Mustafa got bye while Zohaib Malik/Omer Jawad outpaced Bilal Gilani/Ismail Aftab 4-2, 4-2.