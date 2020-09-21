Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Rangers arrested 23 outlaws, recovered weapons, ammunition, narcotics and looted valuables during separate actions across the metropolis. A spokesman of the paramilitary force said that on Sunday that the Rangers conducted operations against criminals in Korangi, Baldia, Momanabad, Baloch Colony, Baghdadi, Kalri, Chakiwar, Ferozabad and other areas of Karachi. During separate actions, 23 outlaws were arrested besides recovery of arms, ammunition, narcotics and looted valuables from their possession.